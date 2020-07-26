God put his arms around you and whispered "Come with me". Although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. A Golden heart stopped beating, your tender hands at rest, God took you home to prove to us He only takes the best.

Rebecca F Torres (Becky) was given her wings on July 15th, 2020. She was born In San Antonio, Texas on August 29, 1940 to Lydia Cerda Frias and Martin Frias. She graduated in May 1958 from Burbank High School, and completed a 33 year career with the Federal Government from where she retired in San Antonio, Texas. On September 24, 1960 she married Augustin L Torres.

Becky enjoyed traveling all over to include Germany, Japan, Italy, Spain, and Hawaii to name a few, many cruises and not to mention she loved to travel the United States. She enjoyed playing chair volleyball, Bunco, Loteria and Poker with ladies. She was a faithful member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and very active with several Senior Centers.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially all her grandchildren. She loved to feed the birds, and any stray animal that came her way to include a chicken she named Pearl.

Rebecca Torres once said" They say in each lifetime many people will pass through and touch you in a special way. Over my lifetime my family, friends and co-workers played a big role in shaping my life. Whether it was an encouraging word, supportive hug or a silly joke, it all held importance".

And she said "Dallas Cowboys are Number ONE"

Survived by her two daughters Rebecca A Strommen (Todd) Racine, Wisconsin and Yolanda Delacruz (Andrew) Austin, Texas. Four grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) and Christopher Strommen; Racine Wisconsin, Mark and Rachel Delacruz, Austin Texas. Four Great-Grandchildren, Braden, Dylan, Parker and Aubrey Strommen, Racine, Wisconsin. She is further survived by her Sister Irene (Mike) Segovia; San Antonio, Texas a brother Martin (Elia) Frias; San Antonio, Texas. Many nieces, nephews and very dear friends and neighbors.

Preceded in death by her parents Lydia C Frias and Martin Frias. And her beloved husband Augustin L Torres.

In Lieu of a Memorial, donations in the name of Rebecca F. Torres will be accepted at: St Bonaventure Church 1918 Palo Alto Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78221.