June 25, 1953 - June 4, 2019

Rebecca Ann Ibarra, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in San Antonio. Becky was born on June 25, 1953 to parents Frank and Ann Pantuso. Becky graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio and attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. Becky assumed many roles and responsibilities throughout her life, as an airlines customer service representative, travel agent, florist, and varsity football team mom. Becky was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many who were fortunate enough to have known her. Becky was a self-less, courageous person who relentlessly stood for what she believed in, while often putting the needs of others ahead of her own. Becky sought a special purpose in her life after overcoming stage IV colon cancer over a decade ago, and recently completing the Stephen Ministries training program to counsel others in dire emotional states. Family was above all her most precious commodity, as she treasured spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately knew her as "Nonni". She also enjoyed living life to its fullest; whether it was taking on new hobbies like Zumba and kick boxing, or frequently venturing to her home away from home at the Texas coast with her husband. She was an invaluable treasure to this world and whose presence will be greatly missed. Becky was preceded in death by her father, Frank L. Pantuso. Becky is survived by her husband of 37 years, Eddie; mother- Ann Pantuso; siblings Paul (Kelli) and Terri; sons Zach (Monica) and Rhett (Rachel); stepdaughter Leslie (Andy); and grandchildren Jake, Luke, Henry, and Hudson. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Porter Loring North.

ROSARY

SUNDAY, JUNE 9, 2019

6:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL



MASS

MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2019

2:00 P.M.

HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH

20523 HUEBNER ROAD



Father Daniel Villarreal and Deacon John Eichelberger will officiate. Pallbearers will be Paul Pantuso, Mike Pantuso, Zach Ibarra, Rhett Ibarra, Andy Sowa, and Michael Herrera.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stephen Ministries.



