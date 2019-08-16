|
May 9, 1975 - July 10, 2019
Rebecca's dream was always to become a teacher. Her dream came true in 1999 when she graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.
Rebecca passed away at home on July10th, after a two year battle with cancer. Her mom and her many fur babies were with her.
Rebecca is survived by her mom Judy and nephew Mark L. Johnson. She is proceeded in death by her father Mark M. Johnson. Rebecca was loved by her many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.
In 2002 Rebecca was recognized in "Who's Who in America's Teachers". She taught Middle School at Sue Ross starting in 2013.
To Rebecca her students always came first. She would tutor them before or after school, she did "Rebel Bags" and attended many of their extracurricular activities. Rebecca was an expert at cross stitching.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the excellent loving care she received at Texas Oncology. Especially Dr. Joseph de la Garza and Dr. Challagandla. She loved you Joe. Also the exceptional and compassionate care she received from River City Hospice. Thank you to Crystal, Joyce and all her caregivers. We will be forever grateful.
So off you flew Boo. Escorted by a band of angels to be with your Daddy. I will miss you, until we see each other again. Love Mom.
Family Receiving Friends 2-3:00pm at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road on August 18, 2019 with a Celebration of Rebecca's Life from 3-4:00 PM. A reception to follow from 4-5:30pm.
