July 25, 1950 - April 27, 2019
Rebecca Louise De Zavala, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, after a long battle with Myelodys- plastic Syndrome, a pre-leukemia. She was 68. Born July 25, 1950, in San Antonio, Becky was the second child of Louis P. Zavala and Dora Garza. She was raised in San Antonio and graduated from Fox Tech High School in 1968. Becky married Lucian Lavorgna in 1971. They had two children, Michael and Kristi. She lived in Southington, Meriden, and Windsor Locks, Connecticut, until the late 1970s when she, Michael and Kristi moved back to San Antonio. In the mid -1980s, she married Rudy Martinez, and together they had a son, Philip. Becky worked at Texas State Optical until the early 1990s when she graduated from San Antonio College's School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. Becky worked at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial VA Hospital in the Spinal Cord Unit and for several hospice providers during her nearly 25 years as a nurse. Becky's compassion, tremendous level of care and loving demeanor created her strong reputation in the nursing community.
Upon her retirement in 2015, she enjoyed volunteering at her church, the Sathya Sai Center, as a Devotional Coordinator. Becky loved teaching Spanish and English Bhajans to both children and adults at the Sai Center. She also enjoyed volunteering her time playing her ukulele. Becky shared her profound passion for music with others by playing the piano, guitar, harmonium, tambourine and drums. She deeply and joyfully loved her friends and family. She was a magnificent cook, had the singing voice of an angel and dedicated herself to a life of prayer. She held a great devotion to Sathya Sai Baba and traveled to India several times to cultivate her faith and spirituality. Becky already is tremendously missed by her family, many wonderful friends and others who were touched by her kind heart. Her influence spanned the greatest ends of the earth. Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Louis P. and Dora Zavala; son Michael Lavorgna; and companion Waris Faridi. She is survived by her daughter Kristi Lavorgna (Justin Webber); son Philip Martinez; sister Margaret Aleman (John); brother Louis H. Zavala (Bobbi, deceased); sister Elizabeth Zavala (Peggy O'Hare); grandsons Flynn and Rhys Webber; niece Marisa Landin (Kevin), and grand- nephews Blake, Nicholas and Michael Landin. Becky also leaves two faithful cat companions, Flash and La Betty. A special thank you to the Texas Transplant Institute and Drs. Paul Shaughnessy, Jose Carlos Cruz, Cesar Freytes, Behyar Zoghi and Ju-Hsien John Chao; and Methodist Hospital's 8th Floor Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant teams. Becky's family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Sathya Sai Center of San Antonio for organizing her memorial, scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the India Association of San Antonio, 9114 Summer Wind Street, San Antonio, TX 78217. Dinner to follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Express-News on May 22, 2019