March 17, 1922 - August 27, 2019
Our devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Rebecca Reyes Fragoso, was called home to be with our Lord on August 27, 2019. She will be reunited in heaven with her parents, Fabian and Anita Reyes, her daughter Sylvia, and granddaughter, Melody. Rebecca was born on March 17, 1922, in Floresville, Texas. She worked as a seamstress and enjoyed her trips to the casino.
She was a big fan of the San Antonio Spurs. Rebecca will live on in the hearts of her husband of 73 years Richard V. Fragoso Sr.; her sons, Richard, Robert (Terry), Reynaldo (Margaret); grandchildren , Christy, Francesca (Darin), Andrea (Javier), Christopher (Barbara), Rene (Cristal), Bianca (Joey); great-grand children, Elisa, Adelyn, Corabelle, Olivia, and Camila, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Procession will depart at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, for an 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service at Jefferson United Methodist Church, 758 Donaldson. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. "We love you and we will miss your beautiful smile and your glamorous sense of style."
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019