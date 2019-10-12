Home

MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
8500 Cross Mountain Trail
San Antonio, TX
Visitation
Following Services
Discovery Village at Dominion
6870 Heuermann Road
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
8500 Cross Mountain Trail
San Antonio, TX
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
San Antonio, TX
Rees Durham Walker


1932 - 2019
Walker, Rees Durham. Rees Walker entered life on January 14, 1932, in Hugo, Oklahoma. He passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on October 8, 2019.

Rees grew up loving sports and brought a competitive edge to everything he did. He joined the US Air Force after graduating college and served his country with deep pride.

During these years, Rees married and had two children, Marie and John. In 1964, Rees left the military to join IBM in San Antonio, where he was frequently a top national salesman throughout his 30 year career.

In time, Rees won the heart of his true love, Isabel, with whom he lived happily for the rest of his life. As he grew older, so did his faith and commitment to the Catholic Church. He was a member and active in the organizations in the parishes of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Joseph Honey Creek, and Holy Trinity. Through the Church, Rees commenced a journey of personal growth, and it is his growth as a man and a Christian that were his proudest accomplishments.

With his passing, Rees joins his parents, Raymond and Golden Walker, of Sherman, Texas.

He is survived by his loving wife, Isabel Walker; his dear sister, Mary Seay; his favorite golf partner and greatest champion, his son, John Walker and his wife, Jennifer Walker; his beloved daughter, Marie Walker, and her husband, Chris Williams; much-loved grandchildren John Eric, Lara, Kevin, Aria, Bradley, and Landa; and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Natalie.

Please join us in celebrating Rees's life starting with Rosary and eulogies on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 6:30 PM, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trail, San Antonio, Texas.

Reception and visitation will follow immediately after the Rosary, at Discovery Village at Dominion, 6870 Heuermann Road, San Antonio, Texas.

Rees's funeral Mass will be the next day, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 9:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trail, San Antonio, Texas.

Following the funeral Mass, you are invited to attend his internment memorial service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, at 10:45 AM, where Rees will receive military honors from the US Air Force.

We welcome you to visit www.MeadowLawn.net to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Rees's family on his on-line memorial site.

Should you wish to honor Rees's life with a donation, please make a donation in his name to the , .

Published in Express-News on Oct. 12, 2019
