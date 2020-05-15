Nancy
Carol and I are so sorry for your loss. Please find peace in the fact that your father has moved on to a much
better place, in the Arms of Our Lord! Carol and David Collum
Dr. Reeves L. Smith passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Reeves was born in Sherman, Texas to parents Gladys and Whitley Smith. While attending UT School of Dentistry (Houston), he met and married the love of his life, Beverly Rowe, in 1947. After graduating, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force Dental Corps, stationed in Southeast Asia during the Korean War. Reeves practiced dentistry in San Antonio from 1951 until1968, during which time he served as President of the S.A. District Dental Society, was a Fellow in the American Academy of General Dentistry, and was active in numerous other state and national dental organizations. In 1966, he founded Mission Marine Co. to service offshore wells. In 1968 he retired from dentistry and joined Field Drilling Co. and later Field International Drilling Co. as Vice-President and in 1976 was named Chairman of the Board. Beverly and Reeves lived in Singapore while he managed the Field International office. After selling Field Drilling in 1978, he served on the Board of Dixylyn Field Drilling Co. and later formed Rowe-Smith Oil & Gas Properties. Some of the many distinctions he attained in the oil industry were being named "Boss of the Year" by the Desk & Derrick Club and serving as a Director of the Independent Petroleum Association of America. Reeves' interests and contributions were many and varied. He faithfully served on several boards and committees at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, and he was Chairman of the Board of Kelly Field National Bank for many years. Beverly and Reeves loved entertaining family and friends at the Rowe-Smith Ranch. UT-Austin held a special place in Reeves' heart, and he very much enjoyed his involvement in Alumni organizations, especially as a founding member of The Eyes of Texas Club and as one of the original life members of the UT Ex-Students Association. In addition, he was a member of the President's Council of the UT Health Science Center San Antonio and served on the Advisory Council for the Dental School. Memberships include San Antonio Country Club (past Board of Governors member), The Argyle (Past President), The Town Club (Past President), Texas Cavaliers, and San Antonio Quarterback Club. Beverly and Reeves were actively involved and were supporters of the Methodist Hospital and the Methodist Foundation. Reeves was devoted to his family, friends, golf, and caring for animals.Reeves is survived by his wife Beverly Smith, his daughters Nancy Hollimon (Chuck) and Ann Shaw (Rick), his grandchildren Charley Hollimon (Katherine), Reeves Hollimon (Halli), Stacy Smaistrla (Clayton), Ann Himoff (Andrew), Robert Shaw (Carolyn), Stephen Shaw (Claire), Jane Jordan (Lee), 19 great-grandchildren, and beloved niece and nephew. The family wishes to express deep gratitude and love to Reeves' compassionate caregivers: Jose Pena, Amy Osborne, Maria Montes, Norma Perez, Lorena Giron, Cynthia Baker, and Claudia Castro. Special thanks to Kris Lara of Embrace Hospice for his dedication to the care of our father.Pallbearers are Reeves' seven grandsons. Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations be made to Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation, or San Antonio Humane Society. There will be a private family service on Saturday, May 16th, 1:00pm at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church. We ask for all those who wish they could be present to view safely through the livestreaming link found on his obituary page on www.porterloring.com. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 15, 2020.