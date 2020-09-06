Refugia R. Kutnic, age 95, of San Antonio, died Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Kutnic; by her parents, Melchor and Josefa R. Lopez; brothers, David Lopez, Ramiro R. Lopez; and sister Sara L. Neri. She is survived by her brothers, Jose Inez Lopez, and Robert R. Lopez and wife, Anne Lopez; Sisters, Evangelina L. Krause and Consuelo Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Porter Loring on McCullough.

Interment will be private for family members.

