August 25, 1940 - June 5, 2019
Regina Convill Tracy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019
at age 78 after fighting Lymphoma for 5 months. She was born in Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania on August 25, 1940. Regina graduated high school from St Mary's Academy and received her BS in Education from Holy Family University In 1962. She taught off and on over the years as she raised her daughters.
As a successful Air Force wife (even if she didn't play Bridge) she made homes for her family in Ocean Springs, Mississippi; Bangkok, Thailand; Honolulu, Hawaii; Fairfax, Virginia; Walthall Creek, Virginia; and San Antonio (3 times).
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Col (Ret) George Tracy; daughters Christine Bryan ( Roger Bayard) of San Antonio and Kathleen Bazzel (David) of Winter Haven, Florida; and grandchildren Taylor, Kevin, Jordan, Brandon, Jameson, Nicolas, and Gianna. Regina was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Regina Convill and her beloved grandparents John and Bess
Shepper.
SERVICES
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Army Residence Community Cheever Chapel, 7400 Crestway Drive, SATX 78239, June 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Interment will be at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
The family requests memorials be made to Clarity Child Guidance Center at ClarityCGC.org .
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019