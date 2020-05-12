Regine N. Weatherholtz (Jeannie), 81, of Pipe Creek, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Boerne Cemetery at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.Jeannie was born on October 25, 1938 in Ipswich, England during the height of World War II and the horrific bombing in England to parents Josephine and Reginald Cox. At the tender age of 16, Jeannie met her husband Airman William (Bill) Weatherholtz and the two were married in December 1955. Living the Air Force life, they had four beautiful children and traveled extensively throughout Europe and the United States before retiring to San Antonio in 1975.Jeannie worked for several years at the Lackland Air Force Base Exchange and sold Avon until relocating to Boerne in 1985. In 1987, Jeannie's passion and love for horses came to fruition when she and Bill founded the Brighter Days Horse Refuge (BDHR), a non-profit home for unwanted and abused horses. As the refuge grew, the two moved to Pipe Creek to continue their horse rescue efforts.A self-taught equine authority, Jeannie was consistently sought out for her knowledge, especially related to elderly horses. She and Bill were very well known in the community for service and fundraising efforts on behalf of BDHR. Jeannie's passion and dedication to the animals was reflected not only in their recovery, but also in the plethora of visitors and donors that frequented the ranch. Under Jeannie's care, BDHR grew to be one of the most well-known and respected equine rescues in the United States.While the success of BDHR is notable, Jeannie's greatest success was the love, nurturing, memories, and traditions she passed to her children, grandchildren, and friends.Jeannie is survived by daughter Sharon Pointer and husband Dennis, her son Marvin Weatherholtz and wife Bretta, and her daughter Sandra Greene and husband Rob. Jeannie leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Bill, who passed in October 2011, and daughter Tina Spagnolo, who passed in May 1994.The family would like to express gratitude to the caring staff at Memory Care of Westover Hills.Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations be made to Brighter Days Horse Refuge dba Hill Country Horse Rescue or Alzheimer's Association of San Antonio.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2020.