Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
See www.porterloring.com on day of service for livestream
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REINA GLORIA VALADEZ

REINA GLORIA VALADEZ Obituary

Reina Gloria Valadez, age 86, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on April 13, 1933 in Ricardo, Texas to Juan Garcia and Leonor Garza. Reina was raised by her grandmother Amelia Garza and aunt Elia Garza from Alice, Texas. She was a devoted, loving wife for 56 years. Reina's greatest joy was the love she gave to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Romeo Valadez; and brother, Jose Homero Garcia, Sr. Reina is survived by her son, Roel (Linda) Valadez; and daughters, Graciela Valadez and Nora (Ralph) Casias; as well as brother and sister in-laws, Paulina, Gloria, Jose Luis, Diana, Leopoldo. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Adriana, Eric, Aaron, Jennifer, and J.D.; as well as three great grandchildren, Jacob, Victoria, and Joshua. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and others who loved her dearly.

A private rosary and funeral service will take place on April 2nd, 2020 for immediate family only. A live stream of the services will be available that day. See www.porterloring.com on the day of service for the link. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
