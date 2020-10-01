1/
REINHOLD CARL SCHUBERT
1935 - 2020

RC was born October 4, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas and left this world Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

RC attended Texas A & M University in College Station, TX, working on his Bachelor of Science Degree.

He dedicated many years teaching at Highlands High School but the white tail deer and redfish were calling him to retire. He went to Germany several times and to Belize where he acquired some property and met his wife, Julissa. They married in Belize. RC is survived by his wife, Julissa and two sons.

Visitation:

Roy Akers Funeral Home 515 N. Main, SATX

5-9 p.m., Thursday, October 1st, 2020

Graveside Service:

San Fernando Cemetery #3

1735 Cupples Rd., SATX

2p.m., Friday, October 2nd, 2020



Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
OCT
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
San Fernando Cemetery #3
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
