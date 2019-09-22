|
June 4, 1924 - September 17, 2019
Rene Bryant was born June 4, 1924 to Ruby Bell Maddox and Cordis Clyde Bryant in Dye Mound, Montague County, Texas. His family moved to San Antonio when he was eight years old. Rene was a 1941 graduate of Harlandale High School where he was an outstanding athlete in football and basketball. He later attended San Antonio College and St. Mary's University. After graduating from high school, Rene worked in civil service at the Army's San Antonio General Depot at Ft. Sam Houston. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer on the USS Griffin in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre during World War II. After his service in the Navy, he returned to work at the Army Depot until 1955. He transferred to the San Antonio Air Logistics Center at Kelly AFB. During his 25 years of service with the Logistics Center, he held several important positions. First, in the Directorate of Supply and Transportation and later in the Directorate of Material Management. While in the Supply Directorate, he was presented the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the highest award given to a civilian government employee by a major command of the Air Force. Later while in the Material Management Directorate, Rene was twice presented the Exceptional Civilian Service Award. It is the highest award given to a civilian in the Department of Air Force and is approved and signed by the Secretary of the Air Force. Rene started his career in the Federal Government as a Junior Messenger CU-2, which is the lowest classified position in the Civil Service. He ended his career in the highest 2% of executives in the Air Force Logistics Command. Following his retirement in January 1980 from the Logistics Center as chief of Maintenance/Modification Branch in the Directorate of Material Management, Rene worked as a logistics consultant for over eighteen years. He worked for most of the major aerospace companies in the US, Canada, Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Italy.
During this time, and after he finally "officially" retired, he was very active in church work at Central Christian Church in downtown San Antonio. He served two different terms as Chairman of the Board. He chaired several committees. Rene was Church Treasurer many times over the years. He served several terms as Deacon and five three-year terms as an Elder. Rene was a Master Mason in the Alamo Lodge #44, an active member of the Air Force Association and a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Rene was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Lorene Woods; a brother, John M. Bryant and his wife of 65 years, Mildred Doty Bryant. Rene is survived by his wife, Pat Bryant; daughter, Cheryl Dorton; son, Ronald Bryant and wife Rebecca; brother, Charles Bryant; sister, Peggy McMurray; grandchildren, Jim Dorton and wife Amanda, Laura Eagan and husband Chris, Christopher Bryant, Laurie Beth Guerrero and husband Nabor, Susan Ender and husband Jeremy; and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
MONDAY,
SEPTEMBER 23, 2019
10:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church Choir, 720 N. Main, San Antonio, TX 78205.
