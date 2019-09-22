San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene Bryant


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rene Bryant Obituary
June 4, 1924 - September 17, 2019
Rene Bryant was born June 4, 1924 to Ruby Bell Maddox and Cordis Clyde Bryant in Dye Mound, Montague County, Texas. His family moved to San Antonio when he was eight years old. Rene was a 1941 graduate of Harlandale High School where he was an outstanding athlete in football and basketball. He later attended San Antonio College and St. Mary's University. After graduating from high school, Rene worked in civil service at the Army's San Antonio General Depot at Ft. Sam Houston. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer on the USS Griffin in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre during World War II. After his service in the Navy, he returned to work at the Army Depot until 1955. He transferred to the San Antonio Air Logistics Center at Kelly AFB. During his 25 years of service with the Logistics Center, he held several important positions. First, in the Directorate of Supply and Transportation and later in the Directorate of Material Management. While in the Supply Directorate, he was presented the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the highest award given to a civilian government employee by a major command of the Air Force. Later while in the Material Management Directorate, Rene was twice presented the Exceptional Civilian Service Award. It is the highest award given to a civilian in the Department of Air Force and is approved and signed by the Secretary of the Air Force. Rene started his career in the Federal Government as a Junior Messenger CU-2, which is the lowest classified position in the Civil Service. He ended his career in the highest 2% of executives in the Air Force Logistics Command. Following his retirement in January 1980 from the Logistics Center as chief of Maintenance/Modification Branch in the Directorate of Material Management, Rene worked as a logistics consultant for over eighteen years. He worked for most of the major aerospace companies in the US, Canada, Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Italy.
During this time, and after he finally "officially" retired, he was very active in church work at Central Christian Church in downtown San Antonio. He served two different terms as Chairman of the Board. He chaired several committees. Rene was Church Treasurer many times over the years. He served several terms as Deacon and five three-year terms as an Elder. Rene was a Master Mason in the Alamo Lodge #44, an active member of the Air Force Association and a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Rene was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Lorene Woods; a brother, John M. Bryant and his wife of 65 years, Mildred Doty Bryant. Rene is survived by his wife, Pat Bryant; daughter, Cheryl Dorton; son, Ronald Bryant and wife Rebecca; brother, Charles Bryant; sister, Peggy McMurray; grandchildren, Jim Dorton and wife Amanda, Laura Eagan and husband Chris, Christopher Bryant, Laurie Beth Guerrero and husband Nabor, Susan Ender and husband Jeremy; and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
MONDAY,
SEPTEMBER 23, 2019
10:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church Choir, 720 N. Main, San Antonio, TX 78205.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com


Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now