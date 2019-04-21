|
|
January 12, 1958 - April 12, 2019
Rene David Galindo, 61, went to be with his Lord on April 12, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 12, 1958 to Manuel and Juanita Galindo.
Rene Graduated from Edison High Class of 1976.
He worked for The Hilton Corporation for over 30 years. Most recently at Palacio Del Rio downtown.
He was a Huge Dallas Cowboys and Spurs fan. Rene also enjoyed playing Tennis and Golf. Rene also loved to cook for family and friends. He specialized in appetizers and dishes for special occasions.
He is preceded in death by: His Father Manuel P. Galindo Sr.
He is survived by: His Mother Juanita S. Galindo, Brothers: Manuel Jr.DebbieMark Steven, RicardoRaquelSister: Diane. Nephews: Michael, Alex. Nieces Michelle, Sarah, Maxine, Alina, Alyssa, Allison and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Roy Akers on Thursday, April 25 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. On Friday, April 25, 2019, the funeral procession will depart at 9:00 am for a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist with interment to follow at San Fernando II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019