|
|
September 30, 1935 - July 17, 2019
Rene Perez Hinojosa passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 17, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Rene was born to Alicia Perez Hinojosa and Corando Hinojosa in San Diego, Texas on September 30, 1935. Rene is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Lydia G. Hinojosa. He is survived by his sister Adelina Fritz, his twin brother Ruben Hinojosa, and his younger brother Conrad Hinojosa; his children Rene Hinojosa Jr., Sandra and her husband Albert Cavazos, Jeanette and her husband Trey Currey; his granddaughters Alexandra Cavazos, Christina Cavazos, Gabriela Moro and Sophia Currey. Rene was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, caring sibling, and a great friend to many. He served in the United States Army and proudly worked as a member of the Civil Service of the United States Government for over 30 years.
He will be remembered by his remarkable memory, exceptional knowledge of history, unforgettable storytelling, and the loving impact he made on his family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78228. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10:00a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at San Fernando II.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019