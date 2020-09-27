Rennie Jean Ofton was called home by our Lord on September 16, 2020. She was joyfully reunited with her husband of 54 years Paul D. Ofton, Parents, Cameron and Mary Freeman Sisters, Mary Margaret Howard and Louise McCormack Grandson, Anthony Frambs and a host of family and friends.

She is survived by her Daughter, Laura Lynn Frambs (Lawrence) Grandsons, Brandon Storm (Nicki), Dale Mueller (Shelli), Larry Frambs (Susan) Granddaughters, Cynthia Lentz (Lonnie) and Patricia Spear. Through a large, blended family she was blessed with a number of great and great-great grandchildren.

Her family lived in rural Benavides, Tx where she completed 8th grade before moving to San Antonio, her family's loving values instilled traits of sharing and caring which she carried throughout her life. She graduated from Hot Wells High School excelling in sports of Tennis, Volleyball, Softball, and Swimming.

After WWII she met Paul and they married in 1946 at Crestholme Presbyterian Church. The church continued to hold a special place in her heart as she served as Teacher, sang in the Choir, Deacon, and Elder for over 70 years.

She had an exceptional career with Civil Services with her last 18 years being Secretary and Office manager of the SAAMA General Officer Office.

Paul and Rennie joined Harlandale OES chapter in 1955. After actively serving for years she moved on to WGM of Texas 1978-79. She was recognized and honored by being elected MWGM in the International Grand Chapter 2009-2012. Charitable activities during her leadership included Patriot Paws Service Dogs. Through many generous donations over one million dollars was raised during her term.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private service and interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery for the immediate family. A celebration of life for this Grand Lady will be held at a later date when it is safer for all to travel and gather.

In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Patriot Paws Service Dogs or the Shriners Children's Hospital.