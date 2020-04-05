Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for REUBEN B. LOTT, JR.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REUBEN B. LOTT, JR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REUBEN B. LOTT, JR. Obituary

Reuben B. Lott Jr., age 95, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, TX to Reuben & Magdalena Lott on March 17, 1925.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Zanie Edwards and Rhoda Williamson. He is survived by his wife, Erldene, of 73 years, and children, Robert (Vickie), James (Eva), Steven, Cindy Hill (Kelly); 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Willoughby (Frank).

Reuben served in the European Theatre in WWII from 1943 to 1946 and was reactivated during the Korean War serving in the USAF. After WWII, he worked at Kelly AFB until his retirement in 1980. After retirement, he served as Head of Security at St. Luke's Lutheran Hospital.

He was President of Palm Heights Little League, Jeff Davis Middle School PTA, Sam Houston Band Boosters, and 23-year member of the Bexar County Sheriff Reserves. He was also an active member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church for the past 40 years.

Please make donations in his name to the Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas/San Antonio and/or the Benevolence Fund at Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REUBEN B.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -