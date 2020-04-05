|
Reuben B. Lott Jr., age 95, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, TX to Reuben & Magdalena Lott on March 17, 1925.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Zanie Edwards and Rhoda Williamson. He is survived by his wife, Erldene, of 73 years, and children, Robert (Vickie), James (Eva), Steven, Cindy Hill (Kelly); 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Willoughby (Frank).
Reuben served in the European Theatre in WWII from 1943 to 1946 and was reactivated during the Korean War serving in the USAF. After WWII, he worked at Kelly AFB until his retirement in 1980. After retirement, he served as Head of Security at St. Luke's Lutheran Hospital.
He was President of Palm Heights Little League, Jeff Davis Middle School PTA, Sam Houston Band Boosters, and 23-year member of the Bexar County Sheriff Reserves. He was also an active member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church for the past 40 years.
Please make donations in his name to the Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas/San Antonio and/or the Benevolence Fund at Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020