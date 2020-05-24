REX MARVIN FISHER
1951 - 2020
Rex Marvin Fisher, age 68, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a valiant battle against cancer. He was born on June 22, 1951 in Dallas, Oregon to Dan J. Fisher and Jeanette L. (Boyer) Fisher. He was an ordained minister and pastored in Montana, Georgia, and London, England. Rex loved to hunt, fish, go to the beach, and hang out on the back porch with his beloved wife and family. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his brother, Max. Rex is survived by his wife, Marla Fisher; sisters, Connie Dougherty and Dawna Clarke; his daughter, Rachel and husband Micah; his son Joel and wife Joan; his son Micah and wife Tina; his son Caleb and wife Connie; his grandchildren: Anna, Josie, Honor, Colton, Charlie, Hope, and Hosea. He was a great man who leaves behind a family who loves him dearly and a legacy that lives on in his wife, children, grandchildren, and the hearts of everyone who was blessed to have known him. MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, MAY 30, 202011:00 AMCOMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
12:00 AM
Community Bible Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Rex you and your family will be mine my dad friend always, we will miss you rex....
Amanda Pearson
Friend
May 23, 2020
Rex was a good friend of mine and my dad we been knowing him and his family for a long time rex we miss you so much love always Amanda Jo Pearson Rex you are a special friend to me and my dad
Amanda Pearson
Friend
May 22, 2020
Rex was a very special nephew to me, always smiling and happy. I will have wonderful memories of him, and look forward to seeing him again. Absent from the body...is present with the Lord! Amen! Love, Aunt Donna (Boyer) Larkin
Donna Larkin
Family
May 22, 2020
A great cousin and brother in the Lord
ALLAN WARD
