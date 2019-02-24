San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
Rey "Mingo" Quiroga


Rey "Mingo" Quiroga Obituary
January 21, 1996 - February 17, 2019
Rey "Mingo" Quiroga was born on January 21, 1996. He joined the angels on February 17, 2019 at 23 years old. Mingo, as he was called by family and friends was a beautiful soul who lit up every room he walked into. With a bright smile that instantly made anyone who was around him smile just as big and bright. His life was surrounded by supporting family and friends who will always remember that contagious smile. Family and friends would describe Mingo as being funny and courageous, someone who always tried making the best of situations, and making people laugh was his specialty. These are his legacies that will never be forgotten. He was the oldest of five children. His life is survived by his mother, Claudia Quiroga; father, Víctor Hugo Escareño Sr; brothers, Víctor Hugo Escareño Jr and Jorge Israel Escareño; sisters, Victoria Dianette Escareño and Clarissa Giselle Escareño; grandparents, Maria De La Luz Aguillón and Jorge Alonzo, along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 6:30PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2019
6:30 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
