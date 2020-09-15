Reydelinda passed away peacefully, with her husband at her bedside, on August 31, 2020. Reydelinda was born on October 11, 1944 in Chulucanas, Piura, Peru to Emilio Garcia Cordova and Dora Palacios Montero.

Reydelinda was a friendly, generous, and talented person in her lifetime, and used her talents for her and others' benefit. She will always be remembered for being a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. May her beautiful soul rest in peace and receive its eternal reward in the presence of God.

Reydelinda was preceded in death by her parents and several relatives. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald Baker, her son Gregory Baker, Daughter-in-Law Donna Baker, grandson Benjamin Baker, and several siblings, cousins, and in-laws in the United States and abroad.

A funeral mass will take place Thursday, September 24, 10:30 AM at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church, San Antonio, TX. A private burial will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on September 28, 2020.

