Reyna P. Delgado, born in San Antonio, Texas on January 6, 1936, went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020, at the blessed age of 84.
Reyna enjoyed spending time with her parrots and parakeets, she loved gardening, and attended church religiously. She will be reunited with her husband Carlos S. Delgado; son Gerardo (Jerry) Delgado; her parents, Petra and Felipe Perez Sr.; brothers, Reynaldo (twin brother), Juan, Felipe Jr. and Alvino Perez. Her heartwarming smile will be missed by her children, Rosalinda (Jesse) Delgado, Carlos (Susan) Delgado Jr, Janie (Ron) Delgado, Gloria (Refugio) Martinez, Esperanza (Olga) Delgado, and Daniel (Estella) Delgado; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren; her sisters Josephina Araujo, and Maria Vega; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home
on, January 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
A procession will depart at 9:00 a.m. on, January 27, 2020 for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at San Juan De Los Lagos Church.
Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 24, 2020