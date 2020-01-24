Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
San Juan De Los Lagos Church
Reyna P. Delgado


1936 - 2020
Reyna P. Delgado Obituary

Reyna P. Delgado, born in San Antonio, Texas on January 6, 1936, went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020, at the blessed age of 84.

Reyna enjoyed spending time with her parrots and parakeets, she loved gardening, and attended church religiously. She will be reunited with her husband Carlos S. Delgado; son Gerardo (Jerry) Delgado; her parents, Petra and Felipe Perez Sr.; brothers, Reynaldo (twin brother), Juan, Felipe Jr. and Alvino Perez. Her heartwarming smile will be missed by her children, Rosalinda (Jesse) Delgado, Carlos (Susan) Delgado Jr, Janie (Ron) Delgado, Gloria (Refugio) Martinez, Esperanza (Olga) Delgado, and Daniel (Estella) Delgado; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren; her sisters Josephina Araujo, and Maria Vega; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home

on, January 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

A procession will depart at 9:00 a.m. on, January 27, 2020 for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at San Juan De Los Lagos Church.

Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 24, 2020
