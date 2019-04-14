|
July 26, 1943 - April 11, 2019
Reynaldo "Canelo" Canchola Arteaga, born on July 26, 1943, departed this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 75. Mr. Arteaga is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Josefina Muñoz Arteaga, their children, Anna Alicia Arteaga Romero and her husband Jesse Romero and Reynaldo "Rey" Arteaga Jr. and his wife Sylvia Garza Arteaga; grandchildren, Emiliano Sandino Romero, Antonio Cesar Romero, Victor Aetius Emmanuel Romero, and Pablo Nicolas Arteaga, as well as numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Reynaldo grew up in and around the community of Cementville at the San Antonio Portland Cement Company in San Antonio, TX.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. On Thursday April 18, 2019 a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Interment to follow at San
Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019