Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Interment
Following Services
San Fernando Cemetery II.
Resources
More Obituaries for Reynaldo Arteaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynaldo Canchola "Canelo" Arteaga


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reynaldo Canchola "Canelo" Arteaga Obituary
July 26, 1943 - April 11, 2019
Reynaldo "Canelo" Canchola Arteaga, born on July 26, 1943, departed this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 75. Mr. Arteaga is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Josefina Muñoz Arteaga, their children, Anna Alicia Arteaga Romero and her husband Jesse Romero and Reynaldo "Rey" Arteaga Jr. and his wife Sylvia Garza Arteaga; grandchildren, Emiliano Sandino Romero, Antonio Cesar Romero, Victor Aetius Emmanuel Romero, and Pablo Nicolas Arteaga, as well as numerous other loving relatives and friends.

Reynaldo grew up in and around the community of Cementville at the San Antonio Portland Cement Company in San Antonio, TX.


Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. On Thursday April 18, 2019 a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Interment to follow at San
Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now