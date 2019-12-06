|
|
Reynaldo Frausto Garcia went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019, at the age of 98, in San Antonio, TX. He was born on January 7, 1921 in Von Ormy, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Encarnacion Garcia; sisters, Emilia Valadez, Theresa Rodriguez, Siria Martinez and Elena Garcia; brothers, Reducindo Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Arnulfo Garcia and Alfredo Garcia. Reynaldo is survived by his numerous loving nieces, and nephews and caregiver, Wallace Wiatrek.
Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2019