Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Reynaldo Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynaldo Frausto Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Reynaldo Frausto Garcia went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019, at the age of 98, in San Antonio, TX. He was born on January 7, 1921 in Von Ormy, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Encarnacion Garcia; sisters, Emilia Valadez, Theresa Rodriguez, Siria Martinez and Elena Garcia; brothers, Reducindo Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Arnulfo Garcia and Alfredo Garcia. Reynaldo is survived by his numerous loving nieces, and nephews and caregiver, Wallace Wiatrek.

Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reynaldo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -