May 20, 1929 - June 2, 2019
Mr. Reynaldo M. Lopez went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 90. Reynaldo was born in Crystal City, Texas to Wesley and Maria Lopez. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria P. Lopez, of 59 years. He is survived by his daughters; Mary Lopez, Alma Lopez Carroll (John), and Janet Lopez; sons Rey Lopez, John Lopez, Henry Lopez (Rochelle); grandchildren Krystle Hernandez (Joseph) and Jonathan Lopez; sisters, Juanita Gonzalez, Consuelo Rodriguez. Reynaldo is preceded in death by his parents; Wesley and Maria M. Lopez; brothers, Julian Lopez and Joe Lopez. He served his country under the Airforce during the Korean War receiving SV Medals with honorable discharge. He received his degree in Industrial Electronics from Del Mar College, became a fulltime member and Commander of the AM Legion Woodrow Wilson Post 399, Veterans of Foreign Wars post 4700 and district 20 VFWpost837. He retired from the US Postal Service. Hobbies included fishing, playing pool and dominos. Most important he was there when you needed him pushed education. He is loved and missed by all.
Published in Express-News on June 6, 2019