Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Reynol B. Martinez, Sr, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was a former U.S. Army veteran. He graduated from Burbank High School. He was an amazing artist; a painter, photographer and graphic designer. He was always singing and playing the guitar. Love, art and music filled his life and home. He is preceded in death by his 2 sisters, Rebeca Lozano and Amalia Vidaurri. Reynol is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alicia G. Martinez; Children, Alicia M. Martinez, Reynold B. Martinez, Jr., Laura Serrano; 6 grandchildren; Brother, Juan Jose Martinez; Sisters, Blanca Hernandez, Avelina Caldera and Marianela Alarcon; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough.

Rosary

Saturday, February 15, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 10223 McAllister Freeway # 100, San Antonio, Texas 78216,

Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2020
