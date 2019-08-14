|
JANUARY 7, 1932 - AUGUST 12, 2019
Rhey T. Hollett left this world on Monday, August 12, 2019 - to help St. Peter at the Pearly Gates. Rhey was born on January 7, 1932 to Major Rhey T. Hollett of the United States Cavalry and Bessie Lee Hollett.
Rhey graduated from Central Catholic High School. He attended San Antonio College and the University of Texas in Austin, majoring in Civil Engineering. When the Korean Conflict broke out, Rhey joined the United States Navy and was stationed at Fort Hueneme, California with the construction battalion (Sea-Bees). He then went on to San Diego Naval Air Station, where he boxed on the base boxing team. Rhey's love of boxing deepened - he went on to compete in five Golden Glove Tournaments in San Antonio (2), Washington, D.C., Chicago and San Diego. In 1956 he tried out for the Summer Olympics, held in Melbourne, Australia. He would later remark that "all forty+ opponents hit hard!".
Rhey put his civil engineering skills to work during his employment with Texas Highway Department and H.B. Zachry. He worked at several engineering companies, including Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc. of Houston and Corpus Christi. He also spent many years with J.R. Ramon and Sons. Rhey was quite proud to have been Project Manager for the dismantlement of the uranium mill in Three Rivers, Texas, for Exxon Mineral Co., U.S.A. The structure encompassed 50,000 sq. ft. and was six stories high, plus adjoining appurtenance. The project was written up in the national magazine "Demolition Age". Rhey retired at the age of 79 from Texas Landcrafters, Inc., of San Antonio, where he spent more than a decade. He was proud to have been president of the Coastal Bend Chapter of the American Society of Certified Engineering Technicians, and the Society of American Military Engineers.
Rhey loved guns and shooting and was a Benefactor member of the National Rifle Association. He was also an avid golfer for most of his life. He was a charter member of the United States Golf Association and a member of the Devine Golf Club for over 35 years.
Rhey was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth (Bette) Hollett Smith and his only son, Christopher Jon Hollett. He is survived by his wife, Carol Hollett; his children, April Raye Chase (Alan), Jona Michelle Hollett (Donna de Jesus), Diane Arnold (Lonnie), Cynthia Anguiano; grand- children, Erin Thornton, Aaron Chatoff, Eileen Suarez, Kaitlyn Crenwelge, Ian Chase, Kelsey Walters, Austen Matsui, and numerous great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road.
You may offer condolences at www.missionparks.com. Click the "Obituaries" tab and type his name in the search panel.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 14, 2019