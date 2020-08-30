Ricardo Cesar Luna beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was born on August 6,1944 in Montemorelos, N.L., Mexico and went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He resided in San Antonio since 1967.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joaquin and Ester Luna and his eleven siblings.

Ricardo is survived by his wife Hilda Luna; daughters, Edna Elder, Lorena Mery and husband Troy Mery; sons, Ricardo Luna and wife Teresa Luna, Eric Luna and wife Eva Luna, Orlando Luna and wife Sandra Luna; grandchildren, Victoria Luna, Alexandra Luna, Isabella Luna, Ricardo Luna, Gioia Luna, Orlando Luna, Matthew Luna, Austin Elder, Zake Mery, Christian Elder, Carlo Luna; great-grandchildren, Sofia Luna, Scarlet Luna. He was retired from Richard's Machine Shop. Ricardo

touched the lives of many with his love, faith and compassion. He will be remembered by all who knew him.

A service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemetery Dominion 20900 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257.