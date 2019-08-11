Home

Ricardo Fuentes Obituary
August 1, 2019
Mr. Ricardo Fuentes passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Mr. Fuentes was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He followed current events by watching CNN and Fox News. An active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph's Catholic Church downtown, he was passionate about evangelizing to many people while praying daily to our Blessed Mother. Mr. Fuentes was preceded in death by his wife, Antonia Fuentes and is survived by his daughter, Susan Fuentes Ponce and her husband, Jesus; grandchildren: Patrick Fuentes Maldonado, Joseph David Rios and wife Alexis, John Paul Rios and Felicia D. Ponce; numerous other relatives; and his beloved fur baby, Dorothy.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 14 at 5:00pm in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, August 15 at 9:15am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1321 El Paso St. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. Special thanks to Dr. William Wu and the staff of Jordan Health Care for their compassion in caring for Mr. Fuentes and his family.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
