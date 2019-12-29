|
|
Ricardo Gallegos, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather went to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019.
He was born on March 1, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas to Francisco E. and Josefina S. Gallegos.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Ninfa Gallegos; his children, Ninfa Garcia, Leticia Wong, Belinda Galan, Ricardo Gallegos II, Reyes Gallegos, Rosalinda Olivares, and Francisco Gallegos; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ricardo served three years with the US ARMY where he served as a Paratrooper with the 82nd and 11th Airborne Divisions. Later, he served with the US Air Force Reserve 433rd Airlift Wing, serving as Deputy Fire Chief with the
Fire Department Civil Engineering Squadron, retiring as a SMSGT. Further, he worked at Lackland Air Force Base as a Fire Fighter of which he retired after 23 years of service. Never forgotten - Forever missed!
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019