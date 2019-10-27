|
|
Joe Lewis Massey 95, of Houston and formerly San Antonio, TX, died October 24, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home in San Antonio, with Rev. Jerry Massey officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, with service to follow at 2:00 pm. Massey was born October 19, 1924, in Flintville, TN, later moving to Nashville. He was the son of the late Fred and Mary Massey.
He was married to Eugenia Dee Massey on June 22, 1944, who passed away on June 22, 2001; Massey later re-married Mary Couch in 2005, who passed away in 2106. In addition to his parents and spouses, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Massey, and a sister, Dorothy Massey Utleye. Survivors include son, Rev. Jerry Massey (Pat) of Paris, TN, and daughter, Linda Massey Newhouse (Leslie) of Houston, TX; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
Massey was a member of First Baptist Church and previously Hot Wells Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher, both in San Antonio. He most recently retired from Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in San Antonio, but formerly worked at the Atomic Energy Plant in Oak Ridge, TN, as well as the Texas Glass Company on Broadway in S.A. for many years. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, San Antonio, TX, "TV Ministry".
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019