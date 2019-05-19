|
May 11, 1958 - May 9, 2019
Ricardo Sotelo, entered eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at the blessed age of 60. He was born May 11, 1958 in Seguin, TX, to Ray Sotelo and Connie H. Lara. He is reunited in heaven with his father, Ray Sotelo; brother Rene Sotelo and sister Cynthia Cummings. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his mother, Connie H. Lara; sons, Ricardo Sotelo, Jr. (Crystal), Jeremy Sotelo; grandson, Angelo Sotelo; siblings, Rodney Gonzalez (Maria), Ruby Swilley (Kenneth), Ray Sotelo (Mary), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Services will conclude following Mass.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019