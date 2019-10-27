Home

Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Mission San Jose
701 E. Pyron Ave
San Antonio, TX
1955 - 2019
Ricardo Soto Ramirez Obituary

Ricardo Ramirez, 64, went to be with his Lord on October 21, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 16, 1955 to Jose and Rebecca Ramirez.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. A dedicated educator and self-proclaimed barbecue connoisseur, he cherished his family and faith above all else.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother (Roland Ramirez).

He is survived by his loving wife Lourdes; six children; seven grandchildren; four brothers and one sister; and numerous neices and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 29, 2019

the Funeral Procession will depart at 8:30 for a 9:00 a.m. Mass at Mission San Jose at 10:00, with interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
