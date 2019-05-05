|
September 26, 1947 - April 6, 2019
Richard Durand born September 26, 1947, died April 6, 2019, awaiting liver transplant. At death was his beloved companion Marty Winter; cherished daughter Stephanie Orosz; loving sister Linda Duran; dear friends Gabi, Jim, Marshal. Predeceased by parents Manuel and Stella Duran; Aunt Emma Ayala; cousins - Tootsie, Arlene, George, Donny, and David. Texas State University (SWT), biology degree (1970); Alumni Key of Excellence Award (2005); College of Science Board, President's Council, Development Foundation, University Name Change Committee; President Selection Committee; Alumni Association President. Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, president, historian, treasurer, chapter advisor. Texas Air National Guard medic six years; Life Member Texas National Guard Association. Successful Investment Consultant, Durand and Associates of Dominion Investor Services. He leaves his beloved Marty, precious daughter Stephanie (Gabi), adored grandchildren Austin and Stella; loving sister Linda (Jim), nephew Jonathon, great nephews James and Clark, niece Olivia; cousins Jimmy, Larry (Belinda), Dalene, Danny and Eddie; many loved friends. Richard's Life Celebration is on May 10, 2019 at 10 am, Fred Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas State A A Richard Durand Housing Account or //UNOS.org/give
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019