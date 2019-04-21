Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Funeral Home
2401 Houston Hwy
Victoria, TX 77901
(361) 573-4341
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lind
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. (Rick) Lind

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. (Rick) Lind Obituary
10-26-1943 - 4-18-2019
Richard A (Rick) Lind Sr, born 10-26-1943, went to the heavens to be with our Lord on 4-18-2019. He is preceded in death by son Ricky Lind, parents Rudy and Lorell and brother Mike. He is survived by his husband and soul mate of 39 years, Mario Baggio Lind, two granddaughters, brother Rudy(Betty), Derek(Debbie). sisters Lori and Kirsten (Debbie), and sister-in-law Deb.

Memorial service on Saturday, 4-27,2019, 11am, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria TX.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now