10-26-1943 - 4-18-2019
Richard A (Rick) Lind Sr, born 10-26-1943, went to the heavens to be with our Lord on 4-18-2019. He is preceded in death by son Ricky Lind, parents Rudy and Lorell and brother Mike. He is survived by his husband and soul mate of 39 years, Mario Baggio Lind, two granddaughters, brother Rudy(Betty), Derek(Debbie). sisters Lori and Kirsten (Debbie), and sister-in-law Deb.
Memorial service on Saturday, 4-27,2019, 11am, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria TX.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019