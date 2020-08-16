Colonel Richard (Dick) A. Platt (Dick), US Army, Retired, gently slipped from this world on July 21, 2020 at the age of 82 and into his wife of 52 years, Lucille's, loving arms. Dick's life was continuously celebrated by his family and friends while he was living, and he will be lovingly remembered by those he left behind. Dick was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota on March 3, 1938 to Eula Parris. He spent his preschool years living in Hot Springs with his grandmother Lillian Parris, Uncle Faye, Aunt La, and his cousin Karen (Judson) Fletcher. He is survived by his two daughters and their families. Vicki and son in law Paul Poronsky and their children Bradley (Ashley) Poronsky and Stephanie (Steven) Tennis and his youngest daughter, Sharon (Rick) and Sony in law Rick Williams and their two sons Ricki and Michael (Ashley) Williams. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Trypp Williams, Preston Poronsky and, Julia, and Parker Tennis, his brother-in-law Dominick Trunzo and his wife Patricia, his cousin Karen Judson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was born in Hot Springs, SD on 3 March 1938 to Eula Parris and spent his preschool years there with his grandmother Lillian Parris, HisDick's elementary school years were spent in Chadron, NB Nebraska with his mom and her husband Al Platt, whose last name Dick chosee was eventually adoptedto adopt as his own when he turned 18. Mr. Al Platt was extremely influential in Dick's life and instilled the value of hard work, honesty, and integrity at a young age. He later moved to give her a ride home on his so back she didn't have to worry about the boogie man getting her. Oroville, WA Washington with his mother, where, he often enjoyed returning for May Day celebrations to visit with his high school friends to and recall bygone years of sports, apple orchards. An outstanding student and athlete, Dick passed on college scholarships and upon graduation chose to enlistted in the Army with his friend Gary Roberts. His his first assignment was to Seneca Army Depot, New YorkNY. As a private, he met his soulmate Lucille Mary Trunzo at the family owned Skylark Restaurant. Lucille and Dick married on December 27, 1958 in Geneva, New York. Lucille became the love and driving force of his entire life. After ten years as an enlisted man Lucille encouraged him to apply to Officer Candidate School, which he completed as the top graduate. He then spent 25 years as a communications officer making every promotion ahead of schedule. His assignments included two tours in Vietnam, Commander of The 41st Signal Battalion, and multiple tours in tThe Washington DC area culminating with a position in in the Office of The Secretary of Defense. He is survived by his daughter Vicki (Paul) Poronsky, daughter Sharon (Rick) Williams, four grandchildren: Bradley (Ashley) Poronsky, Stephanie (Steven) Tennis, Ricky Williams, and Michael Williams (girlfriend Ashley Copeland). He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Trypp, Preston, Julia, and Parker, his brother-in-law Dominick (Pat) Trunzo, his cousin Karen Judson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Dick's life was continuously celebrated by his family and friends while he was living, and he will be lovingly remembered by those he left behind. Dick took great pride and enjoyment in his family and he was especially especially happy when he was surrounded by his grandchildren and littlest members of our our family…his great grandchildren!. We will miss Dad/GPa/GGPa/Dick, but but we are feel grateful and blessed for all the time we have spent together. Dick's life was continuously celebrated by his family and friends while he was living, and he will be lovingly remembered by those he left behind. His love for family and his country will be carried on everyday everyday as we remember the strong and loving man that he was.