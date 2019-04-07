|
|
July 15, 1943 - March 15, 2019
Richard A. "Dick" Hoopman passed away Friday, March 15th, at the age of 75.
Dick is survived by his wife, Judy Earl Hoopman of Fredericksburg; 2 sons: Dr. Todd Hoopman and wife Jennifer of Coeur d'alene, ID, Scott Hoopman and wife Alexia Rodriguez of Austin; 4 grandchildren; brother, Bob Hoopman of Charleston, SC .
Dick Hoopman will be cremated and a celebration of his life held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 in Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Foundation, Harvard Brain Bank, or the .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019