Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hoopman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Alan (Dick) Hoopman


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Alan (Dick) Hoopman Obituary
July 15, 1943 - March 15, 2019
Richard A. "Dick" Hoopman passed away Friday, March 15th, at the age of 75.
Dick is survived by his wife, Judy Earl Hoopman of Fredericksburg; 2 sons: Dr. Todd Hoopman and wife Jennifer of Coeur d'alene, ID, Scott Hoopman and wife Alexia Rodriguez of Austin; 4 grandchildren; brother, Bob Hoopman of Charleston, SC .
Dick Hoopman will be cremated and a celebration of his life held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 in Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Foundation, Harvard Brain Bank, or the .
Online condolences
may be left at www.fredericksburg-funerals.
com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.