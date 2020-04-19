|
|
Richard Allen Marsh, age 69, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Richard was born May 28, 1950 in Pottsville, PA, the second son of Howard and Peg Marsh. As part of a military family that traveled extensively, Richard, up through his early teens, lived for a time in Germany and Italy, separated by a stop in Virginia, before ending up in San Antonio in 1964.
Richard graduated from Robert G. Cole Junior Senior High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in History from Southern Methodist University, developing a special interest in all things related to the Civil War. He spent his working years in retail, first with Walgreens in Galveston and Houston, and ending with Walmart in San Antonio in 2014.
Richard is survived by his brothers Howard Marsh, Jr. (Sukgi), Paul Marsh, John Marsh (Barbara), and sister Gayle (Marsh) Sexauer, as well as nine nieces and nephews.
Richard will be sorely missed, especially his booming, infectious laugh which characterized almost every family gathering over the years, leaving everyone in stitches. May he rest in peace.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020