Richard Anthony García went to be the Lord on October 15, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1949 to Ricardo and Carmen García.

He attended St. Cecilia's where he first met his loving wife of 40 years, Martha Gallardo. Richard graduated from Brackenridge High School, attended San Antonio College, and then earned his Bachelor and Masters of Social Work from Our Lady of the Lake.

He and Martha married November 26, 1980 and had two sons, Richard and Anthony. Richard worked at Child Protective Services and Bexar County Juvenile Probation for a combined 43 years. His award winning musical career spanned over 55 years. He played multiple instruments along with his main instrument tenor saxophone. He was a champion for the arts, and a key member of the San Antonio music community playing with Monsanto, Nobuko, First Light, and countless more.

He is survived by his wife Martha; Richard and wife Elsa García, Anthony and fiancé Julia Rodriguez; grandchildren Vanessa, Antonio, and Jasmine.

Services will be Thursday at Mission Park South Funeral Home, 1700 S.E. Military Drive at 1 p.m. with interment immediately following at

San Jose Burial Park.