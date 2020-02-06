Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Richard Austin Higby


1942 - 2020
Richard Austin Higby Obituary

Richard Austin Higby, age 77, of San Antonio, TX, passed away February 1, 2020. He was born in Aurora, NE, on August 6, 1942. Richard obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The University of Nebraska in 1965. He earned a Master of Arts in Urban Studies from Trinity University in 1974. Richard was a Captain in the United States Air Force, and after the Air Force, focused his career on urban and transportation planning with both the City of San Antonio and Bexar County. He was a long-time member of the NAACP. Richard was passionate about writing, painting, and music. He had a love for Nebraska football and the Spurs. Mostly, he had a deep love for his family, and for all people. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Eldon Higby, and his beloved son, Steven Richard Higby.

He is survived by his wife, Justa Garcia-Higby, daughter Sara (Tyler), grandchildren, Carlie, Beau, and Paige, stepson, Julio, and brother, Jim (Linda).

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 8th from 1-2 pm in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral

Service to follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AlphaNet. Condolences may be offered

www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2020
