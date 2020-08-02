Richard B. Isenhour of Schertz, Texas was born on November 26, 1928, in San Antonio, Texas, to Burt B. and Ellen Isenhour. Richard went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 91. He attended Burbank High School where he met Jacqueline Rose Speed. On April 15, 1949, two years after graduating, he and Jackie married. At this time, Richard was working for Southwestern Bell splicing cables on telephone poles. In 1954, he began his long automotive business career working at Wilson Chevrolet in Divine, Texas and eventually opened I & W Auto Parts as well. In 1964, he and his family moved to Del Rio, Texas and served as service manager at Johnson-Call Motors. In 1969, Richard opened his own dealership and became the Nissan, Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge, and Jeep dealer under the name Isenhour Service Center, and he continued this endeavor until 1984. He started Chicken Express with his son Steve and he also had used rental cars. Richard and his son Rick developed and opened Flamingo 50's Hamburgers in 1988, followed by Golden Fried Chicken. He was a member of Christ Bible Fellowship in Del Rio and it was during his time in Del Rio that Richard became the first president of the Del Rio Gideon Camp ministry, an association of the Christian businessmen and women dedicated to serving Jesus through community service, personal testimony, and by giving away Bibles and New Testaments. Richard's goal in life was to spread the Word of God whether by mouth or deeds. He was often seen driving his car or RV with the message, " Jesus is Coming Soon, Are You Ready? Matt. 24:42-44. FREE BIBLES, JUST ASK." He would give out bibles whenever he could. In 2000, Richard and Jackie moved to Schertz, Texas, where he built and operated a solar car wash and a retail lease facility and was a member of Everyday Christian Fellowship in Schertz. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Burt ad Ellen Isenhour; his sister, Nettie Irene Day; and his beloved grandson, Jordan Lee Isenhour. He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Jackie "Precious"; his sons, Rick and wife Helmy of Helotes, TX; Steve and Shirley Isenhour of Fair Oaks, TX; daughter, Jacque and husband Lt. Col. (ret) David Carraway, of Parker, CO; grandchildren, Connie and husband Dr. Austin Miller of Lubbock, TX; Loren Isenhour of San Antonio, TX; Rachel Isenhour of Santa Ana, CA; Jesse Isenhour of Cibolo, TX; Leah and husband Navy Sr. Chief Kenneth Stegall of Boerne, TX; Drs. Abbey and Volk Vinall of Memphis, TN; Capt. Matthew Carraway, DDS of Midland, TX; Nicholas and wife Katelyn Carraway of Ft. Worth, TX; Lt. Luke Carraway USMC and wife Sarah Joy of Panama City, FL; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Loyce and husband Burkett Riggs of San Antonio, TX; sister, Mary Ellen Cannedy of Abilene, TX; various cousins, nieces, nephews, and his little dog Chee Cho. Arrangements are being handled by Schertz Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a service. Richard will be laid to rest at Cordi-Marian Resurrection Cemetery. The family would like to thank RN Lisa of Kindred Hospice and Mr. & Mrs. Juan Lopez and staff of Garden Ridge Assisted Living in Garden Ridge for their care of Richard. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given in memory of Richard B. Isenhour to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 2192, Universal City, Texas, 78148.