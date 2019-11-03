|
LTC Richard "Dick" Milne passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 86. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 8, 1933, to Charles and Agnes Milne. In 1956, he married his college sweetheart, Patsy Dykes. As a career Army officer in the Army Medical Service Corps, he served two tours in Europe and a tour in Vietnam. He later served as Patient Administrator for BAMC. After retirement, he opened Milne Antiques and worked at the San Antonio State Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Pat, children, Kathy Whitaker (Eric), Karen Blevins (Spike), Richard Milne, Jr. (Darla), and William Patrick Milne. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Jessica Whitaker, Barrett Blevins, Kendall (Blevins) Troncoso, Cole, Kyle, Chad and Grace Milne, and 3 great-grandchildren: Connor Whitaker, Amelia and Laurel Troncoso, and brother-in-law, Bill Dykes (Joyce). Richard was a dedicated soldier and the heart of his family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring North.
