Richard Benavides Ramon was called home by the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the age of 69.
He was born on May 14, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas. Richard will be reunited with his parents Paul and Lidia Ramon, and his baby brother Robert Ramon. He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 46 years, Estella H. Ramon; sons Rudy Cardenas (Adriana), Richard H. Ramon (Starr), and Paul Ramon; grand-daughters Julian Ramon, Victoria Ramon, Nicole Ramon; siblings, Herlinda Rodriguez (Albert), Eddie Ramon (Liz Martinez), Josephine Ramon, Robert Ramon (Elizabeth), Esther Anguiano (Rudy); numerous nephews, nieces, and friends. Richard loved his family and friends, and enjoyed watching his Cowboys and Spurs.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on
Thursday, November 7, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass at San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 6, 2019