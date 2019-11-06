Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church
Richard Benavides Ramon


1950 - 2019
Richard Benavides Ramon Obituary

Richard Benavides Ramon was called home by the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the age of 69.

He was born on May 14, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas. Richard will be reunited with his parents Paul and Lidia Ramon, and his baby brother Robert Ramon. He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 46 years, Estella H. Ramon; sons Rudy Cardenas (Adriana), Richard H. Ramon (Starr), and Paul Ramon; grand-daughters Julian Ramon, Victoria Ramon, Nicole Ramon; siblings, Herlinda Rodriguez (Albert), Eddie Ramon (Liz Martinez), Josephine Ramon, Robert Ramon (Elizabeth), Esther Anguiano (Rudy); numerous nephews, nieces, and friends. Richard loved his family and friends, and enjoyed watching his Cowboys and Spurs.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on

Thursday, November 7, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.

Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass at San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 6, 2019
