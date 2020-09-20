Richard "Dick" Brennan Moore, Sr. of San Antonio, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2020. Dick was born June 19, 1934 to Ivan R. Moore and Honnora B. Moore in Watertown, South Dakota, and came to San Antonio as a child. He attended Alamo Heights Schools and graduated cumlaude from Vanderbilt University in 1956. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army and thereafter obtained his law degree from the University of Texas Law School in May of 1960.Dick joined the San Antonio firm that became Gresham, Davis, Gregory, Worthy and Moore, ultimately becoming a partner in the firm of Jackson Walker L.L.P. in April 2001, and he served the San Antonio community for nearly 60 years. An extraordinarily accomplished attorney, Dick focused on real estate in general, and commercial real estate in particular. Dick was certified in Commercial Real Estate Law and in Farm and Ranch Real Estate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization – the latter certification earned when he was 75 years old."Dick had few peers, and his devotion to serving the interest of his clients was evident to all who knew him," said Julia W. Mann, San Antonio Managing Partner of Jackson Walker LLP. "He was a devoted mentor to the young attorneys in the Firm, many of whom now have become accomplished lawyersthemselves."In 2015, Dick was honored as an Outstanding Lawyer by the San Antonio Business Journal. He served as president of the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, and on the boards of the YMCA of San Antonio, and the Children's Shelter. Dick was a member of the San Antonio German Club,

the Order of the Alamo, The Texas Cavaliers, and other charitable organizations.Dick, a devoted family man, was married to his wife, Patty Lou Moore for almost 60 years. Together they raised three children. He developed many friends, colleagues, and clients throughout his life and career, all of whom mourn his loss. While his law practice was surely his passion, it was

rivaled by his love of family and the outdoors – hunting, fishing, and sharing these experiences with friends and family. He served as President and Board Member of Blue-Wing Club for many years and enjoyed hosting friends, clients and family at the Club Lake.Dick was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Carol Ann Killian. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Patty Lou Moore, his sons, Richard B. Moore, Jr., M.D. (Stephanie) and Edward Moore, M.D., and his daughter, Jettie Moore Powers (Jack), and his five grandchildren, Caitlyn, Lily, and Thomas Moore, and Jack and Grace Powers. He is also survived by his

brother-inlaw, Dick Killian, and nieces, Kelly Satel (Jim) and Kathryn Hensey (Tom).

Donations honoring

Dick Moore may be made to the charity of your choosing.