September 28, 1932 - March 8, 2019
Lt. Col. Richard Brownell (Dick) Kernaghan, age 86, died on March 8, 2019, after a short illness.
Born in Macon, Georgia, to Charles Eugene Kernaghan and Marie McManus Kernaghan, Dick graduated from Lanier High School in Macon and Emory University in Atlanta. He also earned an MBA from the University of Hawaii and an MHA from Virginia Commonwealth University.
After graduation from Emory, Dick joined the United States Air Force, and through it traveled the world, including assignments in Turkey and Japan. While stationed in San Antonio he met and married Jane Collette Kirk, a union lasting almost 57 years.
After leaving active duty in the Air Force, Dick worked in both hospital administration and medical practice management before establishing an income tax practice in San Antonio. He also participated in the Air Force Reserves until retirement.
Dick loved his family deeply and particularly enjoyed his grandchildren. He also loved to travel, to fly, to dance, and to listen to jazz or Big Band music. In later years he enjoyed spending his summers on Vancouver Island, where he particularly liked the cooler weather and walking beside the sea.
In San Antonio he was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, the National Association of Enrolled Agents, and Texas Tax and Financial Professionals. On Vancouver Island, he was a communicant of Holy Trinity Anglican Church and a member of the Union Club of British Columbia.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Charles Eugene (Gene)and Robert Hearst (Bob). He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Elizabeth Collette Kernaghan and her children: Elizabeth Janvier Braha, Caleb Townsend Braha, and their father, Steve Gregg Braha; his son, Richard Brownell Kernaghan II, his daughter-in-law, Angela Mesia Ruiz, and their children Orlando Eugene Kernaghan Ruiz and Hazel Aleja Kernaghan Ruiz; his niece, Loulie Eugenia Kernaghan Tarbutton; his nephew, Charles Eugene Kernaghan III; and numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
FRIDAY, MAY 3, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
11 ST. LUKE'S LANE
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 11 St. Lane, San Antonio; or to Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1319 Mills Road, North Saanich, BC V8L 3X8. Canada, or to a .
