|
|
February 7, 1933 - March 17, 2019
Richard C. Gamboa was born on February 7, 1933 in San Antonio, TX and went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019 at the age of 86 in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Candelaria Gamboa; sisters Maria Martinez, Lupe Rodriguez and Antonia Plata; brothers Paul Gamboa, Norbert Gamboa, Jose Gamboa and Tim Gamboa. He is survived by loving wife of 63 years Dolores V. Gamboa; daughters Dolores G. Cantu (John), Candy Gamboa, Antonia Gamboa Alfaro, and Martina V. Gamboa (Thomas); sons Ricardo V. Gamboa (Beatriz) and Armando V. Gamboa (Sandra). He is also survived by twelve grand children and ten great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and by many other family members and friends. He will be deeply missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 11:15 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 for a Mass at 12:00 PM at St. Leonard's Catholic Church, 8510 S. Zarzamora St. Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park. Online guestbook at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019