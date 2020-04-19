San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD SCHAEFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD C. SCHAEFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD C. SCHAEFER Obituary

Richard C. Schaefer, age 93, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Crystal Fortune; and brother, Robert Edward Gregory. Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Schaefer; son, Robert E. Schaefer; step-daughter, Sharon Trevino; step-son, Ted Grill; step-son, Richard Grill; and many more grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now