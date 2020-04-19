|
Richard C. Schaefer, age 93, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Crystal Fortune; and brother, Robert Edward Gregory. Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Schaefer; son, Robert E. Schaefer; step-daughter, Sharon Trevino; step-son, Ted Grill; step-son, Richard Grill; and many more grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020