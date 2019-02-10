|
|
December 18, 1955 - February 4, 2019
Richard Charles Berlanga, born on December 18, 1955 went to be with our Lord February 4, 2019 at the age of 63. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Berlanga, brothers; Robert and Roy Berlanga. He is survived by his aunt, Ernestina P. Villa and many cousins from the Hernandez, Villa and Moran Families. Richard was known for gardening and always loving his kitties. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Trevino Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. The Mass will be on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. John Berchmans' Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2019