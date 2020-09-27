Richard Charles Wernette passed away on September 22 of 2020 at the age of 91. "Charlie" was born in San Antonio, Texas to Richard Sr. and Freida Wernette and graduated from Brackenridge High School.

Charlie served our country in the US Army during the Korean War and retired as a civilian with the US Air Force where he worked in aircraft maintenance at Kelly Air Force Base. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. A lifelong Cowboys and Spurs fan, Charlie was also a decorated boat racer in the 1950's who rarely lost a race judging by his packed trophy case. He was a dedicated and loving husband, Uncle and friend who will be missed by all that knew him.

Charlie is survived by his wife Beverly of 63 years, sister-in-law Dianne Wohlfahrt, nephews Mike and Scott Wohlfahrt, cousin Earnest Reich, and many great nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, services will be postponed until a later time. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston. The family would like to thank all friends and family for their extended condolences.

In lieu of flowers you may honor Charlie's memory with a donation to Morgan's Wonderland.