1/1
RICHARD CHARLES WERNETTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Charles Wernette passed away on September 22 of 2020 at the age of 91. "Charlie" was born in San Antonio, Texas to Richard Sr. and Freida Wernette and graduated from Brackenridge High School.

Charlie served our country in the US Army during the Korean War and retired as a civilian with the US Air Force where he worked in aircraft maintenance at Kelly Air Force Base. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. A lifelong Cowboys and Spurs fan, Charlie was also a decorated boat racer in the 1950's who rarely lost a race judging by his packed trophy case. He was a dedicated and loving husband, Uncle and friend who will be missed by all that knew him.

Charlie is survived by his wife Beverly of 63 years, sister-in-law Dianne Wohlfahrt, nephews Mike and Scott Wohlfahrt, cousin Earnest Reich, and many great nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, services will be postponed until a later time. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston. The family would like to thank all friends and family for their extended condolences.

In lieu of flowers you may honor Charlie's memory with a donation to Morgan's Wonderland.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved