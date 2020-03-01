|
Mr. Richard D. Lathrop of San Antonio passed away peacefully at the age of 73, on February 18, 2020, with family at his side, after a hard-fought battle with AML Leukemia.
Mr. Lathrop was a highly respected petroleum geologist in San Antonio since 1977. As a devout member of St. Thomas Episcopal, he served his church in numerous capacities. His love and humor were a gift he shared with all knew him. Those who survive to celebrate his life are his wife of 52 years, Kathy, daughter Wendy Nix and husband Gary; son Ryan Lathrop and wife Lisa. His brother Larry and grandchildren Taylor and Kelsey Nix, Jackson and Olivia Lathrop, and 4 nephews and nieces all knew he loved them as well. The family is grateful to Dr. Emmalind Aponte and the staff at Texas Oncology for their loving care.
A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00am with reception to follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to or the San Antonio Blood Bank.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020