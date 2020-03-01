Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lathrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Lathrop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Lathrop Obituary

Mr. Richard D. Lathrop of San Antonio passed away peacefully at the age of 73, on February 18, 2020, with family at his side, after a hard-fought battle with AML Leukemia.

Mr. Lathrop was a highly respected petroleum geologist in San Antonio since 1977. As a devout member of St. Thomas Episcopal, he served his church in numerous capacities. His love and humor were a gift he shared with all knew him. Those who survive to celebrate his life are his wife of 52 years, Kathy, daughter Wendy Nix and husband Gary; son Ryan Lathrop and wife Lisa. His brother Larry and grandchildren Taylor and Kelsey Nix, Jackson and Olivia Lathrop, and 4 nephews and nieces all knew he loved them as well. The family is grateful to Dr. Emmalind Aponte and the staff at Texas Oncology for their loving care.

A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00am with reception to follow in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to or the San Antonio Blood Bank.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -