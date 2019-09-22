|
1922 - 2019
Richard David Griffin, SCPO/USN Retired, was born in 1922 in Evansville, Indiana, to David and Nora Belle Griffin. He was called home to reside with his Lord and Savior on September 13, 2019.
Richard had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1940, where he completed multiple tours and a 30 year career in naval aviation maintenance and recruiting. He said that once he joined the Navy, "he found the perfect home."
He met his first wife, Mary Ann Ballew, in San Antonio and they later married; they had one daughter, Laura, and lived in the San Francisco area, where he retired from the Navy after serving the last 5 years of his career as Chief Recruiter. After the passing of his late wife, Mary Ann, Richard moved around and later returned to San Antonio, where he met his wife Lorraine, with whom he shared the last 36 years of his life. These years were filled with multiple volunteering activities, church involvement, many travels "at home and abroad" (including annual journeys to his Navy Squadron Reunions), and creating amazing memories with family and friends.
Richard was also a very proud grandfather and great-grand father, and he enjoyed going to see his grandson David in plays and to watch him play football, as well as meeting his goal of watching his great-grand children grow and great-grandsons play high school football. At just shy of 97 years, Rick had a long, blessed life, and was a blessing to all his family and friends.
Richard is survived by his wife Lorraine; his daughter Laura G. Pearson; granddaughter Kristine Pearson Neff; grandson David, wife Desiree and their five children Nathaniel, Christian, Noah, Paul and Faith; step-niece Christine Boubel, step-great-nephews and niece Kirk Boubel, his wife Daphne and their three children Samantha, Jordan, and John; Jennifer Przybylski and husband Jim and their two children Gavin and Madeline Lorraine; Jeffrey Boubel, his wife Tiffany and their three children Dawson, Shelby and Joslyn. He is preceded in death by his parents David and Nora Bell Griffin; sister and brother Evelyn and Charles Griffin, sister-in-law, Madelyn Boubel Koepp and brother-in-law Harold "Red" Koepp; step-nephew, Thomas R. Boubel. The family thanks the caregivers, nurses and staff at Arden Court Memory Care, Encompass Health Care and Encompass Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
ROSARY
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 25, 2019
7:00 P.M.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH
FUNERAL MASS
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 26, 2019
9:45 A.M.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH
Father Tony Vilano will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Mobile Loaves and Fishes, 4201 De Zavala Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78249, or a .
